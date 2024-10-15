Yap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 years

Share this postYap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 yearsfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFilm YapYap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 yearsShare this postYap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 yearsfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-31:48Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Yap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 yearsOur critics hash out the film's enduring cultural significance, changing male beauty standards, whether violence is ever acceptable and their own record of getting into fistfights.Christopher LloydOct 15, 2024Share this postYap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 yearsfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptRead Christopher Lloyd’s 2010 column on “Fight Club” by clicking here.Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionYap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 yearsfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeChristopher LloydRecent EpisodesThe AV Room: Indy Now -- October 11Oct 11 • Christopher LloydPodcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Joker: Folie à DeuxOct 11 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- October 4Oct 4 • Christopher LloydPodcast: Seeing Double - Blade & Ghost RiderOct 4 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- September 27Sep 29 • Christopher LloydPodcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Francis Ford Coppola Hall of FameSep 28 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- September 20Sep 20 • Christopher Lloyd
