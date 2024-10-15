Film Yap
Film Yap
Yap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 years
0:00
-31:48

Yap vs. Yap podcast: Fight Club at 25 years

Our critics hash out the film's enduring cultural significance, changing male beauty standards, whether violence is ever acceptable and their own record of getting into fistfights.
Christopher Lloyd
Oct 15, 2024
Share
Transcript

Read Christopher Lloyd’s 2010 column on “Fight Club” by clicking here.

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christopher Lloyd
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 11
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Joker: Folie à Deux
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 4
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: Seeing Double - Blade & Ghost Rider
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- September 27
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Francis Ford Coppola Hall of Fame
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- September 20
  Christopher Lloyd