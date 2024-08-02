Film Yap
Yap vs. Yap: Rating fantasy, sci-fi and superhero spinoffs
Yap vs. Yap: Rating fantasy, sci-fi and superhero spinoffs

Critics Christopher Lloyd and Caine Gardner go head-to-head discussing "Star Wars: Acolyte," "House of the Dragon" and other spinoffs of the big pop culture film/streaming franchises.
Christopher Lloyd
and
Caine Gardner
Aug 02, 2024
There are now dozens of spinoffs and sequels to popular movies now, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and other stuff geeks like us like. But not all of them have landed well.

Film Yap critics Christopher Lloyd and Caine Gardner weigh in with their thoughts on "Star Wars: Acolyte," "House of the Dragon" and other recent attempts to expand upon these universes.

