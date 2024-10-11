Once again, Film Yap is pulling out all the stops to bring the best possible coverage of Heartland Film Festival 2024. For our subscribers — and thanks for being one if you are! — we know that means a lot of emails hitting your inbox.

To keep things tidy, here is our usual archive of all our Heartland coverage, indexed chronologically. Feel free to bookmark this page so you don’t miss anything!

Heartland: Justice 4 Three

A powerful but sometimes unfocused documentary about three Fort Wayne teens gunned down in a racially motivated killing that was not classified as a hate crime.

Heartland: We Strangers

Kirby Howell-Baptiste plays a house cleaner who cons some rich white ladies into thinking she's a psychic in this provocative rumination on race and class.

The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 11

This week on FOX59's Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd presents his picks for Heartland Film Festival.

Heartland: Driven to Save Lives

A movie about a movement, this documentary looks at the Indiana Donor Network's mission to use race car drivers to inspire people to become organ donors.

Heartland: North Putnam director Joel Fendelman

The director of the documentary about life in a rural Indiana county talks about the importance of remaining a "fly on the wall" to his subjects.

Heartland: Major Taylor: Champion of the Race

This fascinating documentary uncovers the legacy of the sporting world's first superstar, a Hoosier who overcame racism to become the undisputed king of the bicycle race track.

Heartland: North Putnam

A throwback purely observational documentary takes an empathetic look at the challenges and triumphs of a rural Indiana county and its school system.

Heartland: The Waiting Game

A heartbreaking and triumphant look at the quest to get justice -- and pensions -- for the legends of the upstart American Basketball Association.

Heartland: Who in the Hell is Regina Jones?

You may not have heard of the Soul newspaper or its publisher, but they were 20th century icons of Black music and culture, well-feted in this engaging doc.

Heartland: Attachment Project

Part documentary, part catharsis, Joy Dietrich's look at her own troubles bonding with her adoptive parents and those of other foreign-born children makes for a heady, emotional journey.

Heartland Film Fest announces 2024 lineup

"A Real Pain," "Emilia Pérez" and "Small Things Like These" included among high-profile films for the annual fest running Oct. 10-20.

