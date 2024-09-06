Film Yap
Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- September 6
0:00
-6:08

The AV Room: Indy Now -- September 6

To celebrate the kickoff of the Colts season, Christopher Lloyd picks his favorite "football adjacent flicks," where on-field play has a big role but is not the centerpiece.
Christopher Lloyd
Sep 06, 2024
Share
Transcript

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

0 Comments
Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christopher Lloyd
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- August 30
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - The Alphabet Movie Draft
  Jackson Mahuron
Yap vs. Yap: Tolkien on Screen
  Christopher Lloyd and Brian G. Hartz
The AV Room: Indy Now -- August 23
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Alien Conversation
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- August 16
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: Seeing Double - John Carter & The Lone Ranger
  Jackson Mahuron