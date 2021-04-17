Monday

An unabashedly sexy romantic drama that starts with flames and passion and then loses its mojo in the second half.

Honeydew

Spielberg spawn is a cannibal's pawn in indie/art horror flick "Honeydew."

In the Earth

This moody, loopy but genuinely unnerving horror flick taps into our anxiety and fears surrounding pandemic and isolation.

Odd Trilogies: Legendary Pictures' Godzilla

Logan Sowash & Andy Carr break down the triumphs and shortcomings of the latest American iteration on the classic kaiju.

Vanquish

Combining the power to put people on edge and the classic chase shooting, “Vanquish” has its own creepy and mysterious appeal.

The AV Club: Indy Style -- April 16

On this week's show, Chris reviews "Monday," "Vanquish," "In the Earth," "Jakob's Wife," "Honeydew" and "Ride or Die."

ReelBob: ‘Touch’ ★★½

A feature about an illicit affair that unfortunately turns dark and cliched.

Jakob's Wife

Horror mainstay Barbara Crampton ably headlines this vampire-infused deconstruction of marriage.

ReelBob's New to View: April 20

One of Bong Joon Ho's early movies headlines the newest releases for home viewing.

