Your Weekly Yap -- April 17
Catch up on reviews, news and commentary you might have missed this past week from our film critics!
Monday
An unabashedly sexy romantic drama that starts with flames and passion and then loses its mojo in the second half.
Honeydew
Spielberg spawn is a cannibal's pawn in indie/art horror flick "Honeydew."
In the Earth
This moody, loopy but genuinely unnerving horror flick taps into our anxiety and fears surrounding pandemic and isolation.
Odd Trilogies: Legendary Pictures' Godzilla
Logan Sowash & Andy Carr break down the triumphs and shortcomings of the latest American iteration on the classic kaiju.
Vanquish
Combining the power to put people on edge and the classic chase shooting, “Vanquish” has its own creepy and mysterious appeal.
The AV Club: Indy Style -- April 16
On this week's show, Chris reviews "Monday," "Vanquish," "In the Earth," "Jakob's Wife," "Honeydew" and "Ride or Die."
ReelBob: ‘Touch’ ★★½
A feature about an illicit affair that unfortunately turns dark and cliched.
Jakob's Wife
Horror mainstay Barbara Crampton ably headlines this vampire-infused deconstruction of marriage.
ReelBob's New to View: April 20
One of Bong Joon Ho's early movies headlines the newest releases for home viewing.