Heartland Film Festival 2021
Here's where you can find all of the reviews, news and coverage from the Film Yap crew for this year's huge 30th annual festival event!
Bookmark this page as we’ll keep adding content throughout the fest!
Heartland unveils lineup for 30th annual film festival in October
Powerhouse list includes Oscar hopefuls "Belfast," "Spencer," "King Richard," The French Dispatch" and films making their world or U.S. debut.
The Power Of The Dog
Jane Campion's masterful first film in 11 years is a tense, bleak examination of toxic masculinity and sexuality in the early 20th century.
Heartland: King Richard
Despite a hint of cheesiness, DC Bolling says Will Smith has his best dramatic role in some time as the father/coach of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams. This one's a winner.
Heartland: Reed Birney of "Mass"
The Tony Award-winning actor sits down with Nate Richard of the Film Yap for an interview about the film, in which two couples are indelibly connected by tragedy.
Watch now!
IMBPREZ
This superb documentary profiles Indianapolis' own Brian Presnell, who turns urban waste lumber into objects that will inspire the eye and shake your heart.
Heartland Horror: What Josiah Saw
Director Vincent Grashaw and screenwriter Robert Alan Dilts have made a sprawling familial horror drama with an excellent cast that you won't soon shake.
The Falconer
Two friends begin selling zoo animals on the black market to pay for a family member’s divorce.
Americanish
A charming though somewhat uneven look at the life and loves of a Pakistani-Amerian woman and her family living in New York City.
Mass
Franz Kranz's directorial debut delicately tackles weighty material anchored by a quartet of powerhouse performances
Ludi
A concept with so much potential leaves the audience hanging with an M. Night Shamylan-esque twist that did little to satisfy.
Esluna: The Crown of Babylon
An action-packed anime-style science fiction/fantasy adventure that's probably a better fit for kids.
Voodoo Macbeth
An historically accurate period piece that captures the first success of American director Orson Welles’ career delivering heart, superb acting, and a well-written script.
A Sexplanation
Filmmaker Alex Liu goes on a journey to address his own sexual upbringing and the role of sex ed in America in this refreshing, honest and surprisingly funny documentary.
Harvey (1950)
Almost 75 years old after its release, this comedy is still relevant to discussing the stigmas associated with mental health
Rope (1948)
Alfred Hitchcock’s tale of suspense is a masterclass of cinematic techniques and storytelling.
Fireboys
This sobering documentary looks at the juvenile offenders who make up a large portion of the California forest firefighting crews.
Heartland to honor Ann Dowd and Woody Norman
The actors will be feted with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Rising Star Award, respectively.
Heartland Horror: The Alternate
This imaginative and impressive sci-fi/psychological thriller haunts us with forbidding questions about whether we're truly being the best version of ourselves.
Heartland Film Announces Michael Ault as President
Ault has served as the #2 for the past five years, succeeding Craig Prater as the nonprofit film organization experienced unprecedented growth under their leadership
Heartland Horror: The Alpines
“The Alpines” is like “The Big Chill” with a body count ... "The Big Kill" perhaps?
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 8
On this week's show Chris reviews "No Time to Die," plus gives his picks for your best bets at Heartland Film Festival!
Heartland: Alrik Bursell interview
The writer/director of "The Alternate" talks to Film Yap about his horror/sci-fi/psychological thriller and tips for making a polished movie without a huge budget.
Heartland: Spencer
Kristen Stewart is vulnerable and resilient in this portrait of Princess Diana and her ostracism from the royal family.
Heartland: Mayberry Man
"Mayberry Man" will have you whistling a tune that leaves a smile on your face and has you yearning for a simpler time.
Heartland Horror: Kathaputali: The Puppet
"Kathaputali: The Puppet" is a taut horror film that thrills throughout and tells a story with an emotional punch that's unexpected.
Heartland: C'mon C'mon
Mike Mills' third film is a grounded and earnest study on parenthood with knockout performances.
Heartland: Bergman Island
Anyone who has ever wished to be loved and desired by someone who couldn’t understand them will recognize themselves in this elegant portrait of a couple trying to reconnect.
Heartland: Belfast
Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical "Belfast" is an unabashedly sentimental and unexpectedly funny portrait of an Irish family struggling during the 1969 religious riots.
Heartland: Flee
The true story of Amin, a 36-year-old man recounting for the first time the story of fleeing his country and becoming a refugee as a teenager.
Heartland announces 30th annual festival awards
"All These Sons” and “Americanish” win $20,000 Grand Prizes, “Mass” wins FIPRESCI Award, and “Procession” wins Richard D. Propes Documentary Social Impact Award.
The French Dispatch
Wes Anderson's latest film is the epitome of style over substance. Beautifully shot and poetically written, this series of vignettes will leave viewers feeling empty.
Julia
The new documentary, “Julia,” produced and directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, chronicles the life, career and impact of this remarkable cook.