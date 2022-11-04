Film Yap

Daniel Radcliffe gives a surprisingly committed performance as the comedic musician in a hilariously unconventional biopic that dares us to be stupid.
DC Bolling
Interview with "The Minute You Wake Up Dead" co-writer/director Michael MailerWatch now (13 min) | The neo-noir thriller stars Cole Hauser, Jaimie Alexander, Morgan Freeman and Darren Mann and is currently available in select…
Alec Toombs
An early Clint Eastwood prison-escape drama headlines the newest titles available for home viewing. Check the all out at ReelBob's New to View.
Bob Bloom
Neo-noir flick a kick because its characters are d*cks.
Alec Toombs
Socially conscious folk horror flick doesn't quite stick.
Alec Toombs
Sadie Sink continues her impressive rise playing the lead in this tender drama about a teen dealing with emotional turmoil following a family tragedy.
Christopher Lloyd
"I'm Totally Fine" is totally fine - it's a simple story told simply.
Alec Toombs
"On the Line" is a surprisingly engaging thriller that uses its peculiarities to pull the viewer in.
Caine Gardner
Enter now to win "Friday the 13th," "Scream 2," "Orphan: First Kill" or "Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection" on disc!
Christopher Lloyd
An exquisitely human documentary about the twin rovers who explored Mars far beyond the limits and dreams of the scientists who created them -- and look…
Christopher Lloyd
Park Chan-wook's latest is both sumptuous romance and mistifying mystery, draped in gorgeous atmosphere.
Andy Carr
On this special Halloween edition of Indy Now, Christopher reveals his picks for some genuinely terrifying flicks.
Christopher Lloyd
