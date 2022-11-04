Film Yap
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Daniel Radcliffe gives a surprisingly committed performance as the comedic musician in a hilariously unconventional biopic that dares us to be stupid.
DC Bolling
Nov 4
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Interview with "The Minute You Wake Up Dead" co-writer/director Michael Mailer
Watch now (13 min) | The neo-noir thriller stars Cole Hauser, Jaimie Alexander, Morgan Freeman and Darren Mann and is currently available in select…
Alec Toombs
Nov 4
Interview with "The Minute You Wake Up Dead" co-writer/director Michael Mailer
New to View: Nov. 8
An early Clint Eastwood prison-escape drama headlines the newest titles available for home viewing. Check the all out at ReelBob's New to View.
Bob Bloom
Nov 4
New to View: Nov. 8
The Minute You Wake Up Dead
Neo-noir flick a kick because its characters are d*cks.
Alec Toombs
Nov 4
1
The Minute You Wake Up Dead
Nocebo
Socially conscious folk horror flick doesn't quite stick.
Alec Toombs
Nov 4
Nocebo
Dear Zoe
Sadie Sink continues her impressive rise playing the lead in this tender drama about a teen dealing with emotional turmoil following a family tragedy.
Christopher Lloyd
Nov 3
1
Dear Zoe
I'm Totally Fine
"I'm Totally Fine" is totally fine - it's a simple story told simply.
Alec Toombs
Nov 3
1
I'm Totally Fine
On the Line
"On the Line" is a surprisingly engaging thriller that uses its peculiarities to pull the viewer in.
Caine Gardner
Nov 3
1
On the Line
Giveaway: Four Scream-worthy Flicks
Enter now to win "Friday the 13th," "Scream 2," "Orphan: First Kill" or "Paranormal Activity: The Ultimate Chills Collection" on disc!
Christopher Lloyd
Nov 3
1
Giveaway: Four Scream-worthy Flicks
Good Night Oppy
An exquisitely human documentary about the twin rovers who explored Mars far beyond the limits and dreams of the scientists who created them -- and look…
Christopher Lloyd
Nov 2
Good Night Oppy
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook's latest is both sumptuous romance and mistifying mystery, draped in gorgeous atmosphere.
Andy Carr
Nov 1
2
5
Decision to Leave
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 31
On this special Halloween edition of Indy Now, Christopher reveals his picks for some genuinely terrifying flicks.
Christopher Lloyd
Oct 31
2
The AV Room: Indy Now -- October 31
