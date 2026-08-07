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The Rough Cut Retrospective - Spider-Man: Brand New Day
The Rough Cut Retrospective reviews Destin Daniel Cretton's box office record holder, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.
1 hr ago
•
Jackson Mahuron
1:16:13
Super Troopers 3
It's just as good as the second and nowhere near the first. You likely already know if this is your bag or not.
9 hrs ago
•
Alec Toombs
3
Cookie Queens
Girl Scout Cookie doc is entertaining and interesting, but could've used more teeth.
Aug 6
•
Alec Toombs
1
The Samurai and the Prisoner
More a philosophical rumination on the struggle between violence and mercy, as a medieval Japanese warlord tries to outwit his enemies from within and…
Aug 6
•
Christopher Lloyd
2
Echo Base Intel: The Ninth Jedi series
Star Wars: Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi has arrived on Disney+. Caine and Lucas discuss the newest chapter in Kara's story and what it could mean…
Aug 6
•
Caine Gardner
and
Lucas Gardner
34:37
One Night Only
Sexy romcom meets sci-fi cautionary tale in this fizzy flick about a couple having repeated meet-cutes on the one night of the year the government…
Aug 5
•
Christopher Lloyd
1
Ted Lasso S4E1
The prototypical nice guy is back for a fourth season that feels more like a relaunch than a coda, as Ted returns to Richmond to coach the nascent…
Aug 5
•
Christopher Lloyd
2
Ice Cream Man
“Ice Cream Man” doesn’t offer too many chills or thrills, but there’s no shortage of sick kicks to be had.
Aug 4
•
Alec Toombs
2
I Really Love My Husband
The newest entry in the “we-all-need-therapy” rom-com genre finds an irritating married couple on a island paradise with a non-binary catalyst for…
Aug 4
•
Anne Laker
1
Reeling Backward: 1776 (1972)
Though it may have seemed an anachronism at the time it came out, this musical look at the messy beginnings of our nation still stirs the heart and…
Aug 3
•
Christopher Lloyd
2
Late to the Premiere: Princess Mononoke, Born on the Fourth of July, Animal House
Teen critic Joel Lloyd shares his ongoing film diary. This column includes classic anime, Oliver Stone's Vietnam moral parable and the quintessential…
Aug 2
•
Joel
3
July 2026
New to View: Aug. 4
Woody Harrelson stars as publisher Larry Flynt in this drama that chronicles the limits of free speech and where democracy is being crushed by…
Jul 31
•
Bob Bloom
1
© 2026 Christopher Lloyd
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